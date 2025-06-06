PlinkoIncinerator Price (PLINC)
The live price of PlinkoIncinerator (PLINC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 189.91K USD. PLINC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PlinkoIncinerator Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PlinkoIncinerator price change within the day is +14.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLINC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLINC price information.
During today, the price change of PlinkoIncinerator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PlinkoIncinerator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PlinkoIncinerator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PlinkoIncinerator to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+14.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PlinkoIncinerator: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.40%
+14.64%
+20.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plinko Incinerator is a Solana-based utility platform that allows users to burn unwanted tokens, NFTs, and dust from their wallets, reclaiming the associated SOL. This reduces wallet clutter and unlocks value from previously worthless assets. The platform also features a gamified system where reclaimed SOL can be used to play a custom Plinko game with real payout mechanics. $PLINC is the governance and utility token that powers the platform, offering reduced fees, staking, governance rights, and exclusive access to future features.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PLINC to VND
₫--
|1 PLINC to AUD
A$--
|1 PLINC to GBP
￡--
|1 PLINC to EUR
€--
|1 PLINC to USD
$--
|1 PLINC to MYR
RM--
|1 PLINC to TRY
₺--
|1 PLINC to JPY
¥--
|1 PLINC to RUB
₽--
|1 PLINC to INR
₹--
|1 PLINC to IDR
Rp--
|1 PLINC to KRW
₩--
|1 PLINC to PHP
₱--
|1 PLINC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PLINC to BRL
R$--
|1 PLINC to CAD
C$--
|1 PLINC to BDT
৳--
|1 PLINC to NGN
₦--
|1 PLINC to UAH
₴--
|1 PLINC to VES
Bs--
|1 PLINC to PKR
Rs--
|1 PLINC to KZT
₸--
|1 PLINC to THB
฿--
|1 PLINC to TWD
NT$--
|1 PLINC to AED
د.إ--
|1 PLINC to CHF
Fr--
|1 PLINC to HKD
HK$--
|1 PLINC to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PLINC to MXN
$--