The $PLEDGE is a memecoin for people who keep their word. It was supported by an organic and fair community launch, custom smart contracts, and tons of memes. It is a community effort with no budget, no team, and no institutional backing.
The only way to get an initial allocation was to be vouched by someone who’s already in and agree to uphold the pledge. The airdrop of 90% of the supply was evenly distributed to 900 holders. The remaining 10% was used to seed a liquidity pool along with community donations.
The Pledge works on an honor system. But your pledge is public, and your reputation is at stake. The Pledge smart contract has no transfer restrictions, but it contains functions to help the community track the status of each wallet’s pledge.
The Pledge
- I will not sell more than 1% of my $PLEDGE each month
- I will tweet once a month: "I am upholding the $PLEDGE"
Our word is our bond, and there is no amount of money that will ever change that.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pledge (PLEDGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLEDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLEDGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.