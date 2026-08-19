PLEB INDEX Price Today

The live PLEB INDEX (PLEB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLEB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLEB.

PLEB INDEX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,545.9, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PLEB. During the last 24 hours, PLEB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLEB moved -0.26% in the last hour and -8.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PLEB INDEX (PLEB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.55K$ 14.55K $ 14.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.55K$ 14.55K $ 14.55K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLEB INDEX is $ 14.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLEB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.55K.