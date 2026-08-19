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The live Pleasing Gold price today is 567.57 USD.PGOLD market cap is 11,073,244 USD. Track real-time PGOLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Pleasing Gold price today is 567.57 USD.PGOLD market cap is 11,073,244 USD. Track real-time PGOLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Pleasing Gold Logo

Pleasing Gold Price (PGOLD)

Unlisted

1 PGOLD to USD Live Price:

$568.8
$568.8$568.8
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:34:31 (UTC+8)

Pleasing Gold Price Today

The live Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) price today is $ 567.57, with a 86.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current PGOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 567.57 per PGOLD.

Pleasing Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,073,244, with a circulating supply of 19.51K PGOLD. During the last 24 hours, PGOLD traded between $ 224.75 (low) and $ 4,398.47 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,507.64, while the all-time low was $ 23.41.

In short-term performance, PGOLD moved +11.10% in the last hour and -86.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.58K.

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Market Information

$ 11.07M
$ 11.07M$ 11.07M

$ 40.58K
$ 40.58K$ 40.58K

$ 11.07M
$ 11.07M$ 11.07M

19.51K
19.51K 19.51K

19,505.05044
19,505.05044 19,505.05044

The current Market Cap of Pleasing Gold is $ 11.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.58K. The circulating supply of PGOLD is 19.51K, with a total supply of 19505.05044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.07M.

Pleasing Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 224.75
$ 224.75$ 224.75
24H Low
$ 4,398.47
$ 4,398.47$ 4,398.47
24H High

$ 224.75
$ 224.75$ 224.75

$ 4,398.47
$ 4,398.47$ 4,398.47

$ 5,507.64
$ 5,507.64$ 5,507.64

$ 23.41
$ 23.41$ 23.41

+11.10%

-86.98%

-86.95%

-86.95%

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ -3,799.006849569949.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ -487.3000505820.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ -490.2178711950.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ -1.5867072598879.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -3,799.006849569949-86.98%
30 Days$ -487.3000505820-85.85%
60 Days$ -490.2178711950-86.37%
90 Days$ -1.5867072598879-0.00%

Price Prediction for Pleasing Gold

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PGOLD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pleasing Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pleasing Gold will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PGOLD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pleasing Gold Price Prediction.

What is Pleasing Gold (PGOLD)

Pleasing Golden is an RWA platform that transforms precious metals into liquid, yield-generating tokens accessible to anyone, anywhere. Pleasing Golden’s vision is to make gold ownership open, liquid, and collaborative. Through tokenization and a suite of liquidity-sharing programs—including DeFi liquidity leasing and Tokenization-as-a-Service—the brand transforms slow, closed markets into dynamic, programmable assets that can circulate instantly among builders, traders, and holders.

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) is the tokenized gold of Pleasing Golden, each representing one troy ounce of LBMA-certified physical gold. It has a few features:

  • Unlimited physical redemption: holders can redeem PGOLD for allocated bars of nearly any size in Hong Kong, with expansion planned across greater APAC and Dubai.
  • Fractional access and 24/7 liquidity: trade gold globally from as little as 0.01 oz, powered by Chainlink data and infrastructure.
  • Instant settlement: PGOLD can be converted into stablecoins in real time, providing seamless transitions between gold and stable exposure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Pleasing Gold

What is the current market price of Pleasing Gold?

Pleasing Gold is valued at £418.3484717967705000, moving -86.98% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does PGOLD have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of PGOLD. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Pleasing Gold on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of PGOLD?

The circulating supply stands at 19505.05044, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Pleasing Gold?

Pleasing Gold generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does PGOLD perform relative to Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Gold,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Commodities,ApeChain Ecosystem,Pleasing Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Gold,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Commodities,ApeChain Ecosystem,Pleasing Ecosystem segment, PGOLD's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pleasing Gold

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:34:31 (UTC+8)

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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