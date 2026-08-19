Pleasing Gold Price Today

The live Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) price today is $ 567.57, with a 86.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current PGOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 567.57 per PGOLD.

Pleasing Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,073,244, with a circulating supply of 19.51K PGOLD. During the last 24 hours, PGOLD traded between $ 224.75 (low) and $ 4,398.47 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,507.64, while the all-time low was $ 23.41.

In short-term performance, PGOLD moved +11.10% in the last hour and -86.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.58K.

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.07M$ 11.07M $ 11.07M Volume (24H) $ 40.58K$ 40.58K $ 40.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.07M$ 11.07M $ 11.07M Circulation Supply 19.51K 19.51K 19.51K Total Supply 19,505.05044 19,505.05044 19,505.05044

The current Market Cap of Pleasing Gold is $ 11.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.58K. The circulating supply of PGOLD is 19.51K, with a total supply of 19505.05044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.07M.