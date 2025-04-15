PLC Ultima Price (PLCU)
The live price of PLC Ultima (PLCU) today is 22.99 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLCU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PLC Ultima Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.53 USD
- PLC Ultima price change within the day is +0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLCU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLCU price information.
During today, the price change of PLC Ultima to USD was $ +0.01154215.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLC Ultima to USD was $ -7.4451735600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLC Ultima to USD was $ -10.0995368870.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLC Ultima to USD was $ -27.50388454649688.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01154215
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ -7.4451735600
|-32.38%
|60 Days
|$ -10.0995368870
|-43.93%
|90 Days
|$ -27.50388454649688
|-54.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of PLC Ultima: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.05%
-0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The PLC Ultima blockchain is based on the Litecoin blockchain. Both are characterized by network stability, transparency and high transaction processing speed with the option of using the Segregated Witness protocol upgrade. The developers of PLC Ultima have expanded the functionality of the Litecoin blockchain and increased the scope of its application. The PLC Ultima blockchain uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm used by Bytecoin and Monero. We have introduced a more equitable distribution of rewards among participants using minting, backed by smart contracts. Additionally, this solution has been tested for vulnerability to all types of attacks, including network separation, hacking attempts, blockchain tampering, keyspace attack, etc.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PLCU to VND
₫589,486.59
|1 PLCU to AUD
A$36.0943
|1 PLCU to GBP
￡17.2425
|1 PLCU to EUR
€20.2312
|1 PLCU to USD
$22.99
|1 PLCU to MYR
RM101.3859
|1 PLCU to TRY
₺875.6891
|1 PLCU to JPY
¥3,285.0411
|1 PLCU to RUB
₽1,887.479
|1 PLCU to INR
₹1,971.6224
|1 PLCU to IDR
Rp389,660.9585
|1 PLCU to KRW
₩32,795.9247
|1 PLCU to PHP
₱1,303.7629
|1 PLCU to EGP
￡E.1,171.8003
|1 PLCU to BRL
R$134.4915
|1 PLCU to CAD
C$31.7262
|1 PLCU to BDT
৳2,795.8139
|1 PLCU to NGN
₦36,901.9387
|1 PLCU to UAH
₴947.4179
|1 PLCU to VES
Bs1,632.29
|1 PLCU to PKR
Rs6,455.8219
|1 PLCU to KZT
₸11,905.6014
|1 PLCU to THB
฿771.7743
|1 PLCU to TWD
NT$745.7956
|1 PLCU to AED
د.إ84.3733
|1 PLCU to CHF
Fr18.6219
|1 PLCU to HKD
HK$178.1725
|1 PLCU to MAD
.د.م213.5771
|1 PLCU to MXN
$460.7196