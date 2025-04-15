Playcent Price (PCNT)
The live price of Playcent (PCNT) today is 0.0015184 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.51K USD. PCNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Playcent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Playcent price change within the day is -1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.34M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PCNT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Playcent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Playcent to USD was $ -0.0010729431.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Playcent to USD was $ -0.0011406565.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Playcent to USD was $ -0.001531711280703583.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010729431
|-70.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011406565
|-75.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001531711280703583
|-50.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Playcent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-1.90%
-70.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Playcent (PCNT) is a decentralized Wix platform for Dapps, games, NFTS and social tokens. We give NFT creators, gaming developers and other creators the opportunity to monetize their skills through the platform. PCNT will also host NFT auctions, E-Sports events and also provide lucrative staking opportunities.
