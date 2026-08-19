Plastic Price Today

The live Plastic ($PLASTIC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current $PLASTIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $PLASTIC.

Plastic currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 282,351, with a circulating supply of 986.11M $PLASTIC. During the last 24 hours, $PLASTIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110625, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $PLASTIC moved -0.44% in the last hour and -11.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 335.84.

Plastic ($PLASTIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 282.35K$ 282.35K $ 282.35K Volume (24H) $ 335.84$ 335.84 $ 335.84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 282.35K$ 282.35K $ 282.35K Circulation Supply 986.11M 986.11M 986.11M Total Supply 986,114,094.841721 986,114,094.841721 986,114,094.841721

The current Market Cap of Plastic is $ 282.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 335.84. The circulating supply of $PLASTIC is 986.11M, with a total supply of 986114094.841721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 282.35K.