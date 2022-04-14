PLANZ (Z) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PLANZ (Z), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PLANZ (Z) Information

PLANZ.inc will issue $Z as a corporate token.

Unlike tokens dedicated to specific DApps (such as games or DeFi), $Z is associated with all 10+ projects in which PLANZ.inc is involved.

How tokens will be used after buyback A certain percentage of the revenue from each project will be used to buy back $Z tokens and distribute the tokens as follows:

50% → Distributed as $Z staking rewards

50% → Stored as treasury and used for future reward distributions

This mechanism will sustainably increase the value of $Z and support the development of the entire PLANZ.inc ecosystem.

In addition, PLANZ.inc will use a portion of the revenue from each project it operates or partners with to buy back $Z.

https://planz.tech/

PLANZ (Z) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PLANZ (Z), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.68M
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.68M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0421567
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01647092
Current Price:
$ 0.01678524
PLANZ (Z) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PLANZ (Z) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of Z tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many Z tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand Z's tokenomics, explore Z token's live price!

