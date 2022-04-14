Plants VS Ronke (PVR) Information

Plants vs Ronke (PVR) Grow. Defend. Earn.

Plants vs Ronke is a click-to-earn farming and defense game built on the Ronin blockchain, inspired by the classic "Plants vs Undead" — but with an upgraded token economy, no LE system, and full ownership of NFTs.

Players plant Seed NFTs or temporary crops, water and protect them using farming items, defend against random weather or enemy events, and harvest $PVR tokens. Own Land NFTs to earn passive income when others water your land. Upgrade your Farm Slots, boost your hashpower, and stake your way to long-term rewards.