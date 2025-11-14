Changing the planet one coin at a time. We plant trees 24/7 o our livestream, do charity donations, community events, and collaboration with local schools for tree planting.

🌱Planted around 700 trees so far, seedlings we planted includes: Mangroves, Almond, Java Plum, Coconuts, Tangerine, Star Apple, Avocado, Guava, Cranberry, and Narra. 🌱Donated more than 2k USD to #teamtrees, basically planting 2k trees with our donation. 🌱Donated around 5k USD to other Charity Organizations. 🌱Gaveaway more than 1k USD to Community Events includes “Plant to Win” and more