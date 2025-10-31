Plantfun (PLANTFUN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.63% Price Change (1D) -6.22% Price Change (7D) -22.38% Price Change (7D) -22.38%

Plantfun (PLANTFUN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PLANTFUN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PLANTFUN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PLANTFUN has changed by -0.63% over the past hour, -6.22% over 24 hours, and -22.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Plantfun (PLANTFUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.92K$ 6.92K $ 6.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.92K$ 6.92K $ 6.92K Circulation Supply 991.43M 991.43M 991.43M Total Supply 991,434,911.0 991,434,911.0 991,434,911.0

The current Market Cap of Plantfun is $ 6.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLANTFUN is 991.43M, with a total supply of 991434911.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.92K.