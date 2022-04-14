Plant (PLANT) Tokenomics
Plant (PLANT) Information
Plant is a SocialFi project hosted on Solana, combining AI-driven functionality with community engagement. The project features an evolving AI agent represented as a digital plant that grows smarter through user interactions. Community members train the Plant by suggesting tokens and providing context via X. These interactions enable the Plant to build memory, predict token trends, and develop its AI capabilities.
Participants are incentivized through token-based airdrops ("raindrops") determined by their interaction level, creating a gamified and rewarding ecosystem. Plant integrates predictive analytics, decentralized finance elements, and community-driven AI evolution, offering a unique platform where users actively shape the project's growth and benefit from its insights.
This combination of AI, community input, and decentralized rewards establishes Plant as an innovative leader in the SocialFi space.
Plant (PLANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plant (PLANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Plant (PLANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Plant (PLANT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLANT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLANT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
