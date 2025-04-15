Plant Price (PLANT)
The live price of Plant (PLANT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 145.40K USD. PLANT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plant Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Plant price change within the day is -1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Plant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plant to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-65.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plant: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-1.07%
+18.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plant is a SocialFi project hosted on Solana, combining AI-driven functionality with community engagement. The project features an evolving AI agent represented as a digital plant that grows smarter through user interactions. Community members train the Plant by suggesting tokens and providing context via X. These interactions enable the Plant to build memory, predict token trends, and develop its AI capabilities. Participants are incentivized through token-based airdrops ("raindrops") determined by their interaction level, creating a gamified and rewarding ecosystem. Plant integrates predictive analytics, decentralized finance elements, and community-driven AI evolution, offering a unique platform where users actively shape the project's growth and benefit from its insights. This combination of AI, community input, and decentralized rewards establishes Plant as an innovative leader in the SocialFi space.
