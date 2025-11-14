What is PHORSE

Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 62.78K $ 62.78K $ 62.78K Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 62.78K $ 62.78K $ 62.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00181314 $ 0.00181314 $ 0.00181314 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005106 $ 0.00005106 $ 0.00005106 Current Price: $ 0.00020925 $ 0.00020925 $ 0.00020925 Learn more about Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) price Buy PHORSE Now!

Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) Information Planet Horse is a pixel-perfect Play-to-Earn horse racing game built on the Ronin Network, combining strategic gameplay, competitive racing, and digital ownership. Players train, evolve, and race NFT horses to earn $PHORSE and $MEDAL, the core tokens powering upgrades, item trading, and leaderboard Planet Horse is a pixel-perfect Play-to-Earn horse racing game built on the Ronin Network, combining strategic gameplay, competitive racing, and digital ownership. Players train, evolve, and race NFT horses to earn $PHORSE and $MEDAL, the core tokens powering upgrades, item trading, and leaderboard Official Website: https://planethorse.io

Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHORSE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHORSE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHORSE's tokenomics, explore PHORSE token's live price!

PHORSE Price Prediction Want to know where PHORSE might be heading? Our PHORSE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PHORSE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!