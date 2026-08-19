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The live Planet Fatness price today is 0 USD.PHAT market cap is 18,163.62 USD. Track real-time PHAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Planet Fatness price today is 0 USD.PHAT market cap is 18,163.62 USD. Track real-time PHAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Planet Fatness Logo

Planet Fatness Price (PHAT)

Unlisted

1 PHAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00001818
$0.00001818$0.00001818
-0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Planet Fatness (PHAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:33:03 (UTC+8)

Planet Fatness Price Today

The live Planet Fatness (PHAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PHAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PHAT.

Planet Fatness currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,163.62, with a circulating supply of 999.28M PHAT. During the last 24 hours, PHAT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PHAT moved -- in the last hour and +8.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Planet Fatness (PHAT) Market Information

$ 18.16K
$ 18.16K$ 18.16K

--
----

$ 18.16K
$ 18.16K$ 18.16K

999.28M
999.28M 999.28M

999,256,277.052321
999,256,277.052321 999,256,277.052321

The current Market Cap of Planet Fatness is $ 18.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHAT is 999.28M, with a total supply of 999256277.052321. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.16K.

Planet Fatness Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+8.14%

+8.14%

Planet Fatness (PHAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Planet Fatness to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Planet Fatness to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Planet Fatness to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Planet Fatness to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-39.47%
60 Days$ 0-53.70%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Planet Fatness

Planet Fatness (PHAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PHAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Planet Fatness (PHAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Planet Fatness could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Planet Fatness will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PHAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Planet Fatness Price Prediction.

What is Planet Fatness (PHAT)

Planet Fatness ($PHAT) is a Solana-based meme project centered around internet culture, humor, and building an active online community. The project was created to combine meme culture with consistent social engagement, community participation, and entertainment-focused experiences rather than existing purely as a speculative token.

The ecosystem is built around the Planet Fatness brand and community identity, with ongoing activity across X (Twitter), Telegram, and other social platforms. The project focuses on creating content, events, and interactive experiences that encourage long-term participation from holders while continuing to expand its visibility within the Solana ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Planet Fatness (PHAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Planet Fatness

What is the current price of Planet Fatness?

Planet Fatness is priced at £, shifting --% today.

How fast is the PHAT community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Planet Fatness's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is PHAT's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does PHAT compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £ and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 999275891.35448 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Planet Fatness

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:33:03 (UTC+8)

Planet Fatness (PHAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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