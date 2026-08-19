Planet Fatness Price Today

The live Planet Fatness (PHAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PHAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PHAT.

Planet Fatness currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,163.62, with a circulating supply of 999.28M PHAT. During the last 24 hours, PHAT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PHAT moved -- in the last hour and +8.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Planet Fatness (PHAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.16K$ 18.16K $ 18.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.16K$ 18.16K $ 18.16K Circulation Supply 999.28M 999.28M 999.28M Total Supply 999,256,277.052321 999,256,277.052321 999,256,277.052321

The current Market Cap of Planet Fatness is $ 18.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHAT is 999.28M, with a total supply of 999256277.052321. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.16K.