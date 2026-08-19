What is the real-time price of Planck today?

The live price of Planck stands at £, moving -2.05% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for PLANCK?

PLANCK has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Planck showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is PLANCK currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PLANCK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Planck?

With a market cap of £7750.7278448617275000, Planck is ranked #7308, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has PLANCK seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Planck compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £2.7640762711875000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence PLANCK's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (76556786.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,DePIN,Binance Alpha Spotlight, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.