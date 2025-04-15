PKT Price (PKT)
The live price of PKT (PKT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 934.49K USD. PKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PKT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PKT price change within the day is +0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.49B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PKT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PKT price information.
During today, the price change of PKT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PKT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PKT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PKT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-58.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PKT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.76%
+5.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PKT creates an economic incentive for people to scale and maintain physical bandwidth infrastructure worldwide. PKT uses the world's first bandwidth-hard proof of work called PacketCrypt. The resulting PKT Network is a high speed, robust data network that improves data transmission speed, latency and lowers costs for access to the internet via mesh networking. PKT is growing to become the world’s largest ISP owned and operated by the people who use it.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PKT to VND
₫--
|1 PKT to AUD
A$--
|1 PKT to GBP
￡--
|1 PKT to EUR
€--
|1 PKT to USD
$--
|1 PKT to MYR
RM--
|1 PKT to TRY
₺--
|1 PKT to JPY
¥--
|1 PKT to RUB
₽--
|1 PKT to INR
₹--
|1 PKT to IDR
Rp--
|1 PKT to KRW
₩--
|1 PKT to PHP
₱--
|1 PKT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PKT to BRL
R$--
|1 PKT to CAD
C$--
|1 PKT to BDT
৳--
|1 PKT to NGN
₦--
|1 PKT to UAH
₴--
|1 PKT to VES
Bs--
|1 PKT to PKR
Rs--
|1 PKT to KZT
₸--
|1 PKT to THB
฿--
|1 PKT to TWD
NT$--
|1 PKT to AED
د.إ--
|1 PKT to CHF
Fr--
|1 PKT to HKD
HK$--
|1 PKT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PKT to MXN
$--