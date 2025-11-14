Welcome to PIXTEL! A pixelated, nostalgic hotel on Solana where the crypto space meets the classic charm of online hangouts. Build your room, decorate it with unique items, and explore a universe filled with iconic meme characters. Every player starts with a set of free starter items - a bed, sofa, desk, lamps, tables, and more - to design their very first space. From there, dive into the in-game shop to expand your collection and make your room truly yours, all powered by the $PIXTEL token. Random chats, shared laughs, and moments you can only experience here. No strict rules just creativity, good vibes, and chill. So jump in, get comfy, and start writing your own story!