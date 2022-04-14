Pixocracy (PIX) Information

Pixocracy is an AI-governed Minecraft village experiment where villagers live under the watchful (and slightly chaotic) leadership of their algorithmic overlord, PIXELBRO.

Using artificial intelligence, PIXELBRO processes real-time statistics and data from the village, allowing him to make informed decisions about resource allocation, economy, and village management. Think of him as an AI mayor who analyzes reports and makes strategic decisions, but never physically exists within the game world

Watch democracy unfold. This is the world's first AI-governed Minecraft village experiment, live-streamed 24/7.