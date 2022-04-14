Pixel (PXL) Tokenomics
Pixel (PXL) Information
XR Publisher is an open-source platform dedicated to decentralizing the 3D web by providing tools that enable creators to build, publish, and monetize immersive 3D experiences. Founded by Anthony Burchell in 2020, the platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI character management, social integrations, and 3D content publishing, all designed to democratize access to the metaverse.
The $PXL token is the official cryptocurrency associated with XR Publisher. Initially, there were no plans to launch a token; however, due to community interest and the emergence of unofficial tokens, the decision was made to introduce $PXL to maintain project integrity and provide a legitimate option for supporters. The token serves as a demonstration of XR Publisher's capabilities and aims to engage the community in the platform's growth and the broader 3D web ecosystem.
Pixel (PXL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pixel (PXL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pixel (PXL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pixel (PXL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PXL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PXL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PXL's tokenomics, explore PXL token's live price!
PXL Price Prediction
Want to know where PXL might be heading? Our PXL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.