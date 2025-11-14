Pitaya (PITAYA) Tokenomics
It’s a MeM coin with real life utility There is a growing demand for exotic fruit products globally, contributing to the possibility of linking agricultural production in Kenya to consumers all over the world. The world loves exotic fruit. Kenya has the best climates in which to grow the most beautiful and delicious dragon fruit found anywhere on earth. But what is lacking is an authentic, transparent, and efficient - and 1 dare say fun - way to link those two worlds together. Conventional supply chains struggle with providing authenticity, transparency, and reliability. This model aims to create an authentic, transparent, and efficient pathway globally for the distribution of Kenyan dragonfruit using blockchain technology. SPitaya is not just another memecoin with a catchy name. It is also a tangible asset that is backed by perhaps the greatest fruit on God's green earth. SPitaya wants to provide a tangible asset that is backed by agricultural produce. The aim is to create a globally distributed direct trade for dragon fruit, while combining a strong economic model and a decentralized operational structure.
Here’s the mechanics: You can redeem $Pitaya for real dragon fruit. We're building the dApp for redemptions. In simple terms: 1 kg = $10 worth of $Pitaya Shipping = Paid in $USDC
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PITAYA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PITAYA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
