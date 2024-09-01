Pino TRX (PINO) Information

Pino TRX is a community based token on Tron blockchain. It is launched via fair launch on SunPump. This token will provide a utility - OTC-market mini-app for telegram, which will allow users to trade memecoins right on Telegram outside of DEXes. This app will help users to not affect the price of the token while trading.

Main idea of the project is to unite all memecoins on Tron blockchain under one platform for trading and exchange