Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY) Tokenomics
Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY) Information
Pinky the Pineapple is our meme-based cryptocurrency project built on Solana. It features "Pinky," a quirky pineapple character, as its mascot, and embraces humor and community-driven content as core elements of its brand. We aim to engage a global audience through social media-driven virality and grassroots marketing.
Key Details:
Token Name: Pinky the Pineapple Symbol: PINKY Total Supply: 1000000000 Contract Address: BkvnWerVaa6NYvPAdeX5kBsGhCRjDnUUutAa5KbUvJwJ Blockchain Network: Solana Core Utility: Primarily community-driven, focused on meme culture and online engagement. Community Engagement: Social media campaigns, future NFT collectibles, and interactive events designed to promote a strong, decentralized community.
The Pinky the Pineapple project is designed with light-hearted fun at its center, but it maintains transparency and aims to develop a lasting ecosystem that in the future will reward its supporters through unique token utilities, staking opportunities, and NFT interactions. Despite its meme coin origins, the project plans for sustainable growth through continuous community involvement and partnerships.
Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PINKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PINKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PINKY's tokenomics, explore PINKY token's live price!
PINKY Price Prediction
Want to know where PINKY might be heading? Our PINKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.