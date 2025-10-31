Pinealon Price (PNL)
-0.07%
-5.68%
-7.29%
-7.29%
Pinealon (PNL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PNL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PNL's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, PNL has changed by -0.07% over the past hour, -5.68% over 24 hours, and -7.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Pinealon is $ 34.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNL is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999706666.019517. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.29K.
During today, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-81.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Pinealon ($PNL) is a token within the NootropicsDAO ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous organization on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.science to fund biotech research, with its utility directly tied to a model that turns token trading volume into capital for scientific experiments. The project operates in collaboration with pump.science, a platform that conducts the scientific experiments and streams the results in real-time. This unique model leverages the crypto market to finance real-world scientific studies, with the DAO community governing the use of funds to research and develop nootropics and longevity-enhancing compounds. All experiment data will be tested and made available directly on the platform and fed into Nexus, the project's main knowledge graph. Profits from the sale of physical Pinealon capsules will be used for a perpetual token buy-back and burn mechanism, creating a direct economic link between real-world utility and the token's value. The core purpose of the project is to provide a transparent, community-governed vehicle for accelerating scientific discovery, with all experiment data being tested and made available directly on the platform.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-28 21:35:49
|Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
|10-28 14:23:33
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
|10-27 21:40:25
|Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
|10-27 16:29:31
|Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
|10-26 23:17:37
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
