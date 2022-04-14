PIM PIMLING (PIM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PIM PIMLING (PIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PIM PIMLING (PIM) Information

Pim is the eternally optimistic and cheerful character from Smiling Friends Inc., where he works alongside his best friend Charlie to spread happiness throughout the world. Known for his pink appearance, infectious positivity, and unwavering kindness, Pim has become a beloved icon of joy in the crypto space.

In the show, Pim revolves around the surreal misadventures of a small charity and its four employees dedicated to spreading happiness.

Official Website:
https://pimpimling.wtf/

PIM PIMLING (PIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PIM PIMLING (PIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 17.53K
Total Supply:
$ 746.74M
Circulating Supply:
$ 746.74M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.53K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00384742
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000999
Current Price:
$ 0
PIM PIMLING (PIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PIM PIMLING (PIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PIM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PIM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PIM's tokenomics, explore PIM token's live price!

PIM Price Prediction

Want to know where PIM might be heading? Our PIM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.