PIGU is a memecoin launched on the Sui blockchain, designed to raise awareness of Sui's innovative technology and builder community. Unlike other projects, PIGU takes a fun and lighthearted approach, using its clumsy and charming mascot to engage users through high-quality animations and memes. The goal is to make blockchain technology more approachable by highlighting the unique features of Sui in a relatable, entertaining way. By leveraging humor and creativity, PIGU helps with bridging the gap between the blockchain world and everyday users, making it easier for newcomers to understand and appreciate what Sui has to offer.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIGU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIGU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
