Pigeon Token (PIQ) is a digital asset project aimed at combining the humor and popularity of memes with real-world value. Pigeon Token $PIQ is part of the Pigeon Quest NFT initiative, an evolving collection of handmade artworks created with precision and care. Unlike traditional meme coins, Pigeon Token offers utility and real-world applications beyond entertainment. Through $PIQ, holders can purchase merchandise items related to the Pigeon Quest project, creating a tangible link between digital assets and physical products.
The Pigeon Quest team launched the token with the support of Memeted and initially added liquidity on VVS Finance. The project later expanded by adding additional liquidity on Ebisu’s Bay, where its NFT collections are also listed. The team is actively building within the Cronos ecosystem and recently achieved whitelisting on VVS Finance, a milestone that supports its ongoing growth and integration within the CroFam community.
PigeonToken (PIQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PigeonToken (PIQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
