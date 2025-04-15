Pigeon Tech Price (GOVAI)
The live price of Pigeon Tech (GOVAI) today is 0.00138251 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.38M USD. GOVAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pigeon Tech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pigeon Tech price change within the day is -16.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GOVAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOVAI price information.
During today, the price change of Pigeon Tech to USD was $ -0.000271012769516475.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pigeon Tech to USD was $ -0.0007968157.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pigeon Tech to USD was $ -0.0010754266.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pigeon Tech to USD was $ -0.002853270842424753.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000271012769516475
|-16.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007968157
|-57.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010754266
|-77.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002853270842424753
|-67.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pigeon Tech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
-16.39%
-6.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pigeon Tech v6.9 is revolutionizing surveillance with next-gen AI. Imagine birds secretly integrated with advanced tech—turning the ‘birds aren’t real’ meme into a groundbreaking reality. This isn’t just a meme upgrade; it’s the future of surveillance, blending nature and innovation. With this AI-powered shift, industries from security to data collection will face massive disruption. The future is now, and it’s smarter, faster, and hidden in plain sight. Get ready for the tech revolution!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GOVAI to VND
₫35.44893891
|1 GOVAI to AUD
A$0.0021705407
|1 GOVAI to GBP
￡0.0010368825
|1 GOVAI to EUR
€0.0012166088
|1 GOVAI to USD
$0.00138251
|1 GOVAI to MYR
RM0.0060968691
|1 GOVAI to TRY
₺0.0525906804
|1 GOVAI to JPY
¥0.1981413332
|1 GOVAI to RUB
₽0.1136976224
|1 GOVAI to INR
₹0.1189096851
|1 GOVAI to IDR
Rp23.0418241166
|1 GOVAI to KRW
₩1.969385495
|1 GOVAI to PHP
₱0.0789689712
|1 GOVAI to EGP
￡E.0.0704941849
|1 GOVAI to BRL
R$0.0080876835
|1 GOVAI to CAD
C$0.0019078638
|1 GOVAI to BDT
৳0.1679611399
|1 GOVAI to NGN
₦2.2191082763
|1 GOVAI to UAH
₴0.0570700128
|1 GOVAI to VES
Bs0.09815821
|1 GOVAI to PKR
Rs0.387794055
|1 GOVAI to KZT
₸0.7159466286
|1 GOVAI to THB
฿0.0463555603
|1 GOVAI to TWD
NT$0.0448071491
|1 GOVAI to AED
د.إ0.0050738117
|1 GOVAI to CHF
Fr0.0011198331
|1 GOVAI to HKD
HK$0.0107144525
|1 GOVAI to MAD
.د.م0.0128020426
|1 GOVAI to MXN
$0.027788451