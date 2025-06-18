What is pig wif hat (PIGWIF)

Pigwif is a decentralized, community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Originally launched through a fair process, the project experienced a major shift when the initial developer exited around a $3 million market cap. Following the decline to approximately $200k, the community organized a CTO (Community Takeover) to rebuild the project from the ground up. Pigwif seeks to revive the early days of crypto, emphasizing collaboration and transparency over the competitive "PvP rug race" culture prevalent in the current memecoin landscape. It promotes a “PvE” (player vs. environment) mindset — where the community works together against external challenges rather than turning on each other. With no central developer or team in control, Pigwif's direction is shaped entirely by its holders. Through grassroots engagement, organic growth, and a strong focus on sustainability, the project aims to establish itself as a long-term presence in the Solana ecosystem.

pig wif hat (PIGWIF) Resource Official Website

pig wif hat (PIGWIF) Tokenomics

