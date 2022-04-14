Piccolo Inu (PINU) Tokenomics
Piccolo Inu (PINU) Information
Piccolo Inu is a community-driven token on the Ethereum Mainnet. We created $PINU to provide our holders with leading tokenomics within the DeFi space. Our frictionless generation protocol makes you earn passive income without having to do anything at all.
2% of every transaction automatically goes to holders, 7% goes to marketing, and random buy backs.
Static Rewards are a new and innovative solution to many issues. Firstly, rewards are directly correlated to the amount of trading volume at any given time. This type of system allows for a better, fairer, and more all-around balanced experience for holders.
Oftentimes farms have unsustainable APYs that end up only rewarding the earliest buyers, those who buy later often have to deal with an impossible amount of sell pressure. Static rewards prevent this from happening.
Piccolo Inu (PINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Piccolo Inu (PINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Piccolo Inu (PINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PINU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PINU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PINU Price Prediction
