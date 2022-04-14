Phonon DAO (PHONON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phonon DAO (PHONON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phonon DAO (PHONON) Information Phonon personifies the true vision of digital p2p cash. It builds upon the original works of David Chaum, Nick Szabo, Adam Back, Hal Finney and Tim Maye in order to truly offer a protocol that extends the functionality of cryptocurrency assets. The usage of secure hardware technology and free open-source software combined within a protocol able to offer instant, chain-agnostic, permissionless, fee-less, scalable and most of all completely private transactions at the consumer-grade level. Official Website: https://phonon.network/ Buy PHONON Now!

Phonon DAO (PHONON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phonon DAO (PHONON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 49.63K $ 49.63K $ 49.63K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 7.17B $ 7.17B $ 7.17B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.19K $ 69.19K $ 69.19K All-Time High: $ 0.01391468 $ 0.01391468 $ 0.01391468 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Phonon DAO (PHONON) price

Phonon DAO (PHONON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phonon DAO (PHONON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHONON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHONON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHONON's tokenomics, explore PHONON token's live price!

PHONON Price Prediction Want to know where PHONON might be heading? Our PHONON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PHONON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!