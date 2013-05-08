Phoenixcoin (PXC) Information

Phoenixcoin was founded by Phenix Crypto Systems Network Inc., owned and operated by John Carmiche (JohnCar) and Michael Burns (iamatrix). The first block was mined (generated) on the 8th of May 2013, but the currency wasn't released to public until about 20000 blocks which resulted in a pre-mine of about 1 million coins. The original name was Phenixcoin. The coin was supposed to be used for various projects by the founding company such as Phenix Poker or Phenix Safe Trade.

On the 11th of July 2013, Phoenixcoin together with Feathercoin and Worldcoin established the UNOCS (United Open Currency Solutions), an alliance aimed at joint development and promotion. Unfortunately, the alliance fell apart later due to poor development and project management after the withdrawal of Feathercoin.