Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) Tokenomics
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) Information
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX), launched in November 2021, stands as a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency utility space, backed by a robust team of over 50 collaborators and a vibrant volunteer community. Designed as an all-encompassing blockchain solution, PHX addresses the need for a platform that is both inclusive and efficient. Its defining feature is the extremely low transaction fees, which significantly lower the barrier to entry and foster an environment where innovation and creativity can thrive. This approach positions PHX as an accessible and appealing option for a wide range of users, setting it apart in the competitive blockchain ecosystem.
The PHX ecosystem is set to expand with the launch of key platforms that promise to enrich user experience and drive widespread adoption. FireSea, an NFT marketplace, will offer creators and artists a dynamic space to trade and display digital assets. Meanwhile, FireSwap, a decentralized exchange and token marketplace, aims to redefine token trading with its user-friendly and secure environment. Additionally, FireSwag, a merchandise store, will further engage the community and strengthen the PHX brand presence. These strategic developments underscore PHX's commitment to creating a comprehensive, low cost, and user-focused blockchain environment.
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phoenix Blockchain (PHX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PHX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PHX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PHX's tokenomics, explore PHX token's live price!
PHX Price Prediction
Want to know where PHX might be heading? Our PHX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.