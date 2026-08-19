Philip Morris xStock Price Today

The live Philip Morris xStock (PMX) price today is $ 187.8, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMX to USD conversion rate is $ 187.8 per PMX.

Philip Morris xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 225,913, with a circulating supply of 1.20K PMX. During the last 24 hours, PMX traded between $ 187.1 (low) and $ 190.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 289.84, while the all-time low was $ 144.78.

In short-term performance, PMX moved -- in the last hour and +0.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 452.98.

Philip Morris xStock (PMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 225.91K$ 225.91K $ 225.91K Volume (24H) $ 452.98$ 452.98 $ 452.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.15M$ 89.15M $ 89.15M Circulation Supply 1.20K 1.20K 1.20K Total Supply 474,705.2824436609 474,705.2824436609 474,705.2824436609

The current Market Cap of Philip Morris xStock is $ 225.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 452.98. The circulating supply of PMX is 1.20K, with a total supply of 474705.2824436609. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.15M.