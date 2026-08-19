Phil Price Today

The live Phil (PHIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PHIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PHIL.

Phil currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 159,007, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PHIL. During the last 24 hours, PHIL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.075164, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PHIL moved -- in the last hour and -0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.99.

Phil (PHIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 159.01K$ 159.01K $ 159.01K Volume (24H) $ 3.99$ 3.99 $ 3.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 159.01K$ 159.01K $ 159.01K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Phil is $ 159.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.99. The circulating supply of PHIL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 159.01K.