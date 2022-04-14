Phicoin (PHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phicoin (PHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phicoin (PHI) Information The PHICOIN project aims to create a high-performance, decentralized cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism. It addresses challenges in traditional PoW mining, such as centralization and outdated hardware dominance, by introducing an innovative mining algorithm called Phihash. This algorithm is designed to enhance accessibility for everyday users with modern GPUs, promote decentralization, and ensure long-term sustainability. Official Website: https://phicoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://phicoin.net/docs/phicoin-doc#2-phicoin-whitepaper Buy PHI Now!

Phicoin (PHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phicoin (PHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 127.34K Total Supply: $ 210.84M Circulating Supply: $ 210.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 127.34K All-Time High: $ 0.02679996 All-Time Low: $ 0.00039204 Current Price: $ 0.00060404

Phicoin (PHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phicoin (PHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHI's tokenomics, explore PHI token's live price!

