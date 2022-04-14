Phicoin (PHI) Tokenomics

Phicoin (PHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Phicoin (PHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Phicoin (PHI) Information

The PHICOIN project aims to create a high-performance, decentralized cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism. It addresses challenges in traditional PoW mining, such as centralization and outdated hardware dominance, by introducing an innovative mining algorithm called Phihash. This algorithm is designed to enhance accessibility for everyday users with modern GPUs, promote decentralization, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Official Website:
https://phicoin.net/
Whitepaper:
https://phicoin.net/docs/phicoin-doc#2-phicoin-whitepaper

Phicoin (PHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phicoin (PHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 127.34K
$ 127.34K$ 127.34K
Total Supply:
$ 210.84M
$ 210.84M$ 210.84M
Circulating Supply:
$ 210.84M
$ 210.84M$ 210.84M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 127.34K
$ 127.34K$ 127.34K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02679996
$ 0.02679996$ 0.02679996
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00039204
$ 0.00039204$ 0.00039204
Current Price:
$ 0.00060404
$ 0.00060404$ 0.00060404

Phicoin (PHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Phicoin (PHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PHI's tokenomics, explore PHI token's live price!

PHI Price Prediction

Want to know where PHI might be heading? Our PHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.