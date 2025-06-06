Phavercoin Price (SOCIAL)
The live price of Phavercoin (SOCIAL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 63.05K USD. SOCIAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phavercoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Phavercoin price change within the day is -23.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.20B USD
During today, the price change of Phavercoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phavercoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phavercoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phavercoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-88.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Phavercoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.68%
-23.60%
-7.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phaver is a leading decentralized social app. It allows users to secure their profiles on Lens protocol and Farcaster and cross-post across those networks. With its native token $SOCIAL, Phaver is entering from initial "DeSoc" era to "SocialFi" era, with the token's utilities tied to app's point economy and in-app wallet enabling on-chain transactions incl. tipping, gated content, gamified boosts and item collection. Users are also able to connect multiple external wallets for social and ecosystem benefits, incl. proprietary Cred score. Phaver has its own native app and supergraph connecting the largest social protocols: Lens Protocol and Farcaster. Phaver's native token $SOCIAL is omnichain fungible token on Ethereum, Base and Cyber and has in-app and protocol frames compatibility and token utility.
