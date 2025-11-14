Phaser Beary (PHASER) Tokenomics
Meet the Phaser Beary The laziest bear to ever accidentally mint himself into the XRP blockchain. He’s not your average pixel-pumped NFT character. Nope. He’s unbothered, unimpressed, and perpetually halfway between a nap and existential dread. Born from pure indifference and running on low energy (literally and emotionally), Phaser Beary doesn’t chase hype – hype chases him and gives up halfway. With his half-lidded stare and resting “meh” face, this bear is a satirical middle paw to all the try-hard NFT projects flooding your feed. The official meme token of $Phaser Beary, the internet’s most gloriously unmotivated bear. Accidentally minted into the XRP Ledger during what was probably a nap, this bear didn’t set out to make a token… but here it is. Why? Because effort is overrated and utility is a scam (probably). $Phaser Beary isn’t here to pump your bags. He’s here to lie down and mildly exist in digital form – somewhere between hibernation and existential dread. He has no roadmap, no use case, and absolutely no interest in being “the next big thing.“ And that’s exactly why he might be. Forget staking, farming, or whatever buzzword is trending this week. $Phaser runs on vibes and sarcasm – and thanks to the XRP Ledger, it’s fast, cheap, and eco-friendly (because even lazy bears hate paying gas fees).
Phaser Beary (PHASER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Phaser Beary (PHASER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PHASER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PHASER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
