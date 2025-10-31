The live Phaser Beary price today is 0 USD. Track real-time PHASER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHASER price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Phaser Beary price today is 0 USD. Track real-time PHASER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHASER price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PHASER

PHASER Price Info

PHASER Official Website

PHASER Tokenomics

PHASER Price Forecast

Phaser Beary Price (PHASER)

1 PHASER to USD Live Price:

--
----
+17.60%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Phaser Beary (PHASER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 05:04:59 (UTC+8)

Phaser Beary (PHASER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.54%

+17.60%

+113.15%

+113.15%

Phaser Beary (PHASER) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PHASER traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PHASER's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PHASER has changed by +0.54% over the past hour, +17.60% over 24 hours, and +113.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Phaser Beary (PHASER) Market Information

$ 46.13K
$ 46.13K$ 46.13K

--
----

$ 46.13K
$ 46.13K$ 46.13K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Phaser Beary is $ 46.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHASER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.13K.

Phaser Beary (PHASER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Phaser Beary to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phaser Beary to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phaser Beary to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phaser Beary to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+17.60%
30 Days$ 0+113.72%
60 Days$ 0-22.36%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Phaser Beary (PHASER)

Meet the Phaser Beary The laziest bear to ever accidentally mint himself into the XRP blockchain. He’s not your average pixel-pumped NFT character. Nope. He’s unbothered, unimpressed, and perpetually halfway between a nap and existential dread. Born from pure indifference and running on low energy (literally and emotionally), Phaser Beary doesn’t chase hype – hype chases him and gives up halfway. With his half-lidded stare and resting “meh” face, this bear is a satirical middle paw to all the try-hard NFT projects flooding your feed. The official meme token of $Phaser Beary, the internet’s most gloriously unmotivated bear. Accidentally minted into the XRP Ledger during what was probably a nap, this bear didn’t set out to make a token… but here it is. Why? Because effort is overrated and utility is a scam (probably). $Phaser Beary isn’t here to pump your bags. He’s here to lie down and mildly exist in digital form – somewhere between hibernation and existential dread. He has no roadmap, no use case, and absolutely no interest in being “the next big thing.“ And that’s exactly why he might be. Forget staking, farming, or whatever buzzword is trending this week. $Phaser runs on vibes and sarcasm – and thanks to the XRP Ledger, it’s fast, cheap, and eco-friendly (because even lazy bears hate paying gas fees).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Phaser Beary (PHASER) Resource

Official Website

Phaser Beary Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Phaser Beary (PHASER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Phaser Beary (PHASER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Phaser Beary.

Check the Phaser Beary price prediction now!

PHASER to Local Currencies

Phaser Beary (PHASER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phaser Beary (PHASER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHASER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phaser Beary (PHASER)

How much is Phaser Beary (PHASER) worth today?
The live PHASER price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PHASER to USD price?
The current price of PHASER to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Phaser Beary?
The market cap for PHASER is $ 46.13K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PHASER?
The circulating supply of PHASER is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHASER?
PHASER achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHASER?
PHASER saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of PHASER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHASER is -- USD.
Will PHASER go higher this year?
PHASER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHASER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 05:04:59 (UTC+8)

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

