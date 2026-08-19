Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) price today is $ 0.02766937, with a 5.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current P33 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02766937 per P33.

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,658,061, with a circulating supply of 132.36M P33. During the last 24 hours, P33 traded between $ 0.02598862 (low) and $ 0.02767247 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053511, while the all-time low was $ 0.00821947.

In short-term performance, P33 moved +2.36% in the last hour and -1.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.30K.

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.66M$ 3.66M $ 3.66M Volume (24H) $ 14.30K$ 14.30K $ 14.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.66M$ 3.66M $ 3.66M Circulation Supply 132.36M 132.36M 132.36M Total Supply 132,427,042.8770412 132,427,042.8770412 132,427,042.8770412

The current Market Cap of Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token is $ 3.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.30K. The circulating supply of P33 is 132.36M, with a total supply of 132427042.8770412. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.66M.