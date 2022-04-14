Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT) Information Phantom GhostDOG $PHANT is a play on the original Kaspa whitepaper "Phantom GhostDAG," and is a KRC20 inscription based meme token intending to educate the public on the novel technology associated with Kaspa. $PHANT is the digital spirit animal mascot of the Kaspa blockDAG. Phantom GhostDOG is a gateway meme that will bring meme degens to the Kaspa ecosystem. Come for the memes and stay for the education! Official Website: https://phant.fyi/ Buy PHANT Now!

Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.19K $ 52.19K $ 52.19K Total Supply: $ 287.00B $ 287.00B $ 287.00B Circulating Supply: $ 287.00B $ 287.00B $ 287.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.19K $ 52.19K $ 52.19K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT) price

Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHANT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHANT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHANT's tokenomics, explore PHANT token's live price!

PHANT Price Prediction Want to know where PHANT might be heading? Our PHANT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PHANT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!