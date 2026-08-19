Phantasma Phoenix Price Today

The live Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) price today is $ 0.0083284, with a 3.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0083284 per SOUL.

Phantasma Phoenix currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,142,667, with a circulating supply of 137.20M SOUL. During the last 24 hours, SOUL traded between $ 0.00717341 (low) and $ 0.00876172 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.00499627.

In short-term performance, SOUL moved +2.19% in the last hour and -7.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.59K.

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Volume (24H) $ 46.59K$ 46.59K $ 46.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Circulation Supply 137.20M 137.20M 137.20M Total Supply 137,197,696.9509012 137,197,696.9509012 137,197,696.9509012

The current Market Cap of Phantasma Phoenix is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.59K. The circulating supply of SOUL is 137.20M, with a total supply of 137197696.9509012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.