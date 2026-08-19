Pfizer xStock Price Today

The live Pfizer xStock (PFEX) price today is $ 27.27, with a 2.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current PFEX to USD conversion rate is $ 27.27 per PFEX.

Pfizer xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 349,103, with a circulating supply of 12.80K PFEX. During the last 24 hours, PFEX traded between $ 26.35 (low) and $ 27.31 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 29.54, while the all-time low was $ 23.64.

In short-term performance, PFEX moved -- in the last hour and +1.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 374.42.

Pfizer xStock (PFEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 349.10K$ 349.10K $ 349.10K Volume (24H) $ 374.42$ 374.42 $ 374.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.70M$ 116.70M $ 116.70M Circulation Supply 12.80K 12.80K 12.80K Total Supply 4,279,152.140978401 4,279,152.140978401 4,279,152.140978401

The current Market Cap of Pfizer xStock is $ 349.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 374.42. The circulating supply of PFEX is 12.80K, with a total supply of 4279152.140978401. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.70M.