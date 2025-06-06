Pew Pew Price (PEW)
The live price of Pew Pew (PEW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.04K USD. PEW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pew Pew Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pew Pew price change within the day is +0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 897.06M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEW price information.
During today, the price change of Pew Pew to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pew Pew to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pew Pew to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pew Pew to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pew Pew: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.62%
-15.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PEW isn’t your average memecoin. Born from the chaos of 4chan culture and sci-fi vibes, OG meme confirmed by many. PEW PEW is a movement, not just a meme coin. The energy, the drive—it’s all here. And let’s not forget: Elon Musk’s “pew pew” Starlink tweet has set the stage. 🛰⚡️ The connection to meme culture and 4chan’s leetspeak pew pew legacy gives us a unique edge. Because this is the moment where legends are made. Let’s turn up the heat and take this to the next level.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PEW to VND
₫--
|1 PEW to AUD
A$--
|1 PEW to GBP
￡--
|1 PEW to EUR
€--
|1 PEW to USD
$--
|1 PEW to MYR
RM--
|1 PEW to TRY
₺--
|1 PEW to JPY
¥--
|1 PEW to RUB
₽--
|1 PEW to INR
₹--
|1 PEW to IDR
Rp--
|1 PEW to KRW
₩--
|1 PEW to PHP
₱--
|1 PEW to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PEW to BRL
R$--
|1 PEW to CAD
C$--
|1 PEW to BDT
৳--
|1 PEW to NGN
₦--
|1 PEW to UAH
₴--
|1 PEW to VES
Bs--
|1 PEW to PKR
Rs--
|1 PEW to KZT
₸--
|1 PEW to THB
฿--
|1 PEW to TWD
NT$--
|1 PEW to AED
د.إ--
|1 PEW to CHF
Fr--
|1 PEW to HKD
HK$--
|1 PEW to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PEW to MXN
$--