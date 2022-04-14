Petals (PTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Petals (PTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Petals (PTS) Information Petals is a Web3.0 short video creation and social platform built entirely on blockchain technology, which facilitates value transfer and fair distribution for all users of the protocol. Its innate incentive mechanism is the biggest supporter of the coming Web3.0 era. Through the redistribution of value, content consumers, content producers, backend service providers or advertisers - are all able to create value and generate their own wealth. Everybody benefits.

Petals (PTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Petals (PTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 50.22K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 14.12B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 355.55K All-Time High: $ 0.00409823 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Petals (PTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Petals (PTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PTS's tokenomics, explore PTS token's live price!

