Persija Fan Token Price Today

The live Persija Fan Token (PERSIJA) price today is $ 0.083494, with a 14.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current PERSIJA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.083494 per PERSIJA.

Persija Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,929.32, with a circulating supply of 155.76K PERSIJA. During the last 24 hours, PERSIJA traded between $ 0.080755 (low) and $ 0.098446 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.469462, while the all-time low was $ 0.080755.

In short-term performance, PERSIJA moved -0.86% in the last hour and -14.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 608.46.

Persija Fan Token (PERSIJA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.93K$ 12.93K $ 12.93K Volume (24H) $ 608.46$ 608.46 $ 608.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 830.07K$ 830.07K $ 830.07K Circulation Supply 155.76K 155.76K 155.76K Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Persija Fan Token is $ 12.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 608.46. The circulating supply of PERSIJA is 155.76K, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 830.07K.