PERQ (PERQ) Information

PERQ brings Supercharged Launchpools to Ethereum and Arbitrum.

The concept is simple. Stake your idle Stablecoins (USDT, USDC, or DAI) or ETH in our PERQ Pools to earn your favorite tokens of today or tomorrow.

PERQ offers users pools where they exchange their yield for unlaunched tokens, which will be released on TGE without any locks. Similarly, the user's stake is never locked and can always be withdrawn