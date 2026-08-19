Perpetual Protocol Price Today

The live Perpetual Protocol (PERP) price today is $ 0.01727082, with a 3.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current PERP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01727082 per PERP.

Perpetual Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,282,288, with a circulating supply of 132.15M PERP. During the last 24 hours, PERP traded between $ 0.01632161 (low) and $ 0.01796184 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.01632161.

In short-term performance, PERP moved -- in the last hour and -8.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.99K.

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.28M$ 2.28M $ 2.28M Volume (24H) $ 75.99K$ 75.99K $ 75.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.59M$ 2.59M $ 2.59M Circulation Supply 132.15M 132.15M 132.15M Total Supply 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Perpetual Protocol is $ 2.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.99K. The circulating supply of PERP is 132.15M, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.59M.