Perpetual Bitcoin Price Today

The live Perpetual Bitcoin (PB) price today is $ 0.215443, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current PB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.215443 per PB.

Perpetual Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,524,303, with a circulating supply of 21.00M PB. During the last 24 hours, PB traded between $ 0.214843 (low) and $ 0.220762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.374757, while the all-time low was $ 0.137937.

In short-term performance, PB moved -- in the last hour and -15.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.16.

Perpetual Bitcoin (PB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.52M$ 4.52M $ 4.52M Volume (24H) $ 3.16$ 3.16 $ 3.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.52M$ 4.52M $ 4.52M Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Perpetual Bitcoin is $ 4.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.16. The circulating supply of PB is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.52M.