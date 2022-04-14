Percy Verence (PERCY) Tokenomics
Percy Verence (PERCY) Information
The Percy Verence token represent the new PathOfExile game character of Elon Musk.
Yet it also represents a character that shows resilience and strength despite the many roadblocks and set backs he ensures during his Journey.
Percy Verence embodies the desire to achieve your goals at all costs and the undrainable energy one can provide to keep on going.
Percy Verence represents the power of community engagement in the digital age.
Percy Verence has become a cultural icon within the tech and crypto communities, representing a blend of technology, finance, and popular culture. It showcases how figures in tech can become part of the broader cultural narrative, affecting not just tech enthusiasts but also mainstream media and public perception of technology and finance.
Percy Verence, as a character, encapsulates the spirit of innovation, the joy of community, the risks of speculation, and the cultural interplay between technology and entertainment in the modern digital landscape.
Percy Verence (PERCY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Percy Verence (PERCY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Percy Verence (PERCY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Percy Verence (PERCY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PERCY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PERCY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.